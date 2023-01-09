Canada to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets

Canada has entered into an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp and the US government to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets, AP reported.
The first such aircraft is expected to be delivered in 2026, with the fleet expected to reach full operational capacity between 2032 and 2034.
The government has provided about 19 billion Canadian dollars (US$15 billion) for the purchase, which is the largest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in over 30 years. Each plane costs about US$85 million.
Canada has a close defense relationship with the United States, which includes sharing fighter jets to protect North American airspace.
The former Conservative government of Canada had previously announced the purchase of the F-35, but the current Liberal government has postponed this purchase and issued a tender.
Before becoming prime minister, Trudeau said that Canada would not buy F-35s.