Tuesday
January 10
News
Tiger mauls woman, 45, to death in India
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A tiger mauled a 45-year-old woman to death in Sidhi district of India, the Times of India (TOI) reported.

This is second such incident in the same village within a month.

However, the woman in previous incident had survived.

The incident took place at Badkabol village.

The deceased woman has been identified as Guddi Bai, former sarpanch of the village.

"She had gone to collect wood from her own land near forest along with 4-5 other women of village. Suddenly a tiger came out of the woods and attacked her. The woman accompanying her raised an alarm. Villagers nearby rushed to the spot. The animal dropped the body and then escaped, but she had died by then," the sarpanch of the village, Panchvati Baiga told TOI.
