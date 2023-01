NATO, EU to intensify cooperation against war in Ukraine

Chinese Navy shows unique vessel for transportation of warships

Powerful X-class solar flare occurs, 2nd most powerful outbreak in last 5 years

Iran announces arrest of 13 Mossad operatives

Iranian Parliament speaker says misunderstanding between Tehran and Baku is resolved

EU and NATO sign new declaration of cooperation

There are unique substances found in ordinary products that can save from cancer

Armenian PM: Baku refuses to sign statement on communications unblocking in Russia

Pashinyan: Armenia will not sign peace treaty if that text does not correspond to its state interests

Pashinyan: There has never been country in world that would not recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan: There are many issues that need to be settled in Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation process

Armenian Security Council chief confirms readiness to support new EU civilian mission

Japanese Ambassador to Armenia concerned about blocking of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan

Armenia premier: Various routes were discussed, we never rejected any route

Paul McCartney almost hit by car on famous Abbey Road crossing

Times: Britain can't claim to be a world power because of the army's weakness

Pashinyan says not signing CSTO declaration is manifestation of disappointment in organization

Pashinyan: Who said alternative road to Karabakh can be guaranteed

UK's first space launch fails: Virgin Orbit rocket and satellites lost

Prime Minister says they exclude existence of extraterritorial corridor through Armenia

New Bayraktar tested in Turkey

Cavusoglu supports Kyiv's ten-point plan for settlement

Pashinyan: Until the POWs are returned, it means that efforts are not enough

Armenian PM: We need to understand why Russia's relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey have changed

Pashinyan: Holding CSTO military exercise in Armenia may create threat for Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem

PM: Armenia conducts census of Armenians forcibly deported from Azerbaijan

Premier: Not written that Armenia should ensure control over Lachin corridor, hand it over to peacekeepers

Pashinyan says Azerbaijan has been on Armenian territory not for 1.5 years, but for 30 years

Kremlin vows to continue dialogue with Armenia after abandoning CSTO drills

Forbes ranks 10 most impoverished Russian billionaires in 2022

PM: Azerbaijan will never recognize Armenia's territorial integrity

Armenia PM: Publications about arms supplies are made out of bad intentions

Armenian Defense Minister accepts EU technical assessment mission

Pashinyan: We cannot decide instead of Nagorno-Karabakh

Diego Simeone to leave Atletico

Investments Position Armenia: Orion Summit 2023 will take place in June in New York

Pashinyan: Let's see what actions should have given us the opportunity to avoid war

Pashinyan on Lachin corridor: Azerbaijan wants to involve Armenia in a bigger provocation

Premier: We would not say Russia is Armenia's security guarantor if Armenia could ensure its security

Georgian Ministry of Defense says they wouldn't return Buk systems purchased for money to Ukraine

Prime Minister of Armenia: There can be no proposals to form Union State with Russia

Armenian PM: Picture became complete when we said Russia explanations regarding Karabakh status are acceptable

PM: Baku's rhetoric about corridors prevents restoration of Iran-Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan railway

Armenian PM: I hope for opening Armenian-Turkish border for citizens of third countries

It turns out that Russian military presence creates threat to Armenia, Pashinyan says

Iran's ex-president's daughter sentenced to 5 years in prison

Netflix releases trailer for 4th season of 'You' series

PM: We don’t consider appropriate to conduct CSTO peacekeeping exercise in Armenia in this situation

Armenia’s Pashinyan: No other entity should have control at Lachin corridor apart from Russian peacekeepers

Red Cross transports 3 more patients from Artsakh to Armenia

Valerie Boyer: Demonstration in support of Karabakh will take place in France today

Le Figaro deputy director: Azerbaijani pseudo-ecological activists left to warm up in Baku

Flying speakers, 360-degree sound distribution: Roland introduces new piano

Chelsea in talks with Borussia over Thuram transfer

Karabakh businesses that sell with prices higher than 15% markup to be deprived of supply

Armenia PM holding press conference

Killer of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe was found sane

State Department: US calls on Azerbaijani authorities to urgently release opposition figures

Azerbaijan media also confirm that Karabakh is under blockade

Manchester City sign 19-year-old Argentinian player

Gold price declines symbolically

NASA checks Orion's heat shield, it withstood temperatures of about 2,700°C during Artemis 1 mission

UN Secretary General reiterates calls to ensure freedom, security of movement along Lachin corridor

Copper price holds at six-month high

Tiger mauls woman, 45, to death in India

Roberto Martinez's 1st day with Portugal

Oil grows cheaper

Newspaper: Several western countries’ ambassadors send ‘note of protest’ to Armenia ruling party

Qatar Sports Investments wants to buy Man United or Liverpool

Mechanisms being developed for introduction of coupon system in Karabakh

Japan tries to generate electricity from snow

Cynologist lists 10 signs of stress in a dog

Whale appeared in Japanese river for first time

FA Cup: Arsenal to face Man City in Round of 32

Swiss central bank reports largest loss in its 116-year history

Mourinho declines from heading Brazil national team

Goldman Sachs to cut thousands of jobs

Canada to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets

Hugo Lloris leaves French national team

Turkey fires official responsible for calculating key production indicator

Chelsea intend to complete transfer of Arsen Zakharyan

Holocaust history to be taught in UAE schools

Palestinian PM accuses Israel of blocking even most non-violent ways to fight occupation

NATO, EU to intensify cooperation against war in Ukraine

Sweden decides to resume civil service on conscription

22,000 mAh battery, 108 MP camera, 12 GB RAM, IP69 protection: What are specifications of Doogee V Max smartphone

Ruslan Malinovskyi moves from Atalanta to Marseille

Far-right Israeli national security minister orders Palestinian flags to be removed from public places

Spain asks EU to extend Iberian gas price caps until end of 2024

Germany currently has no plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Microsoft to end support for Windows 8.1 on Tuesday

Taliban to revise journalism curriculum to crack down on lies about power

Chinese MFA names goal of exercises in Taiwan Strait

US President Biden declares state of emergency in California due to storm

Russian, Turkish, Syrian FMs meeting day is being worked out

Stoltenberg: Sweden has done everything necessary to secure Turkey's consent for NATO membership

New features coming to WhatsApp in 2023

IFFHS: Ancelotti is 2022 best club coach in world

Tehran and Moscow hold talks on Rasht-Astara railway project

Netflix officially renews 'Wednesday' series for second season

UK considers supply of tanks to Ukraine for first time