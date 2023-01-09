NATO, EU to intensify cooperation against war in Ukraine

NATO and the EU will seek to intensify cooperation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine violated the European security order, according to a joint statement quoted by AFP.
This is a key moment for Euro-Atlantic security and stability, demonstrating more than ever the importance of transatlantic ties and calling for closer cooperation between the EU and NATO, reads a statement due to be signed by NATO and EU officials on Tuesday.
The declaration noted combating increasing geostrategic competition, protecting critical infrastructure and combating threats from new technologies and space as important areas for deeper cooperation.
The statement said that these bodies play complementary, coherent and mutually reinforcing roles in the maintenance of international peace and committed themselves to further mobilization of their political, economic and military strength.
The document will be signed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.
The joint declaration - the first since 2018 - makes it clear that the alliance "remains the backbone of collective defense" for its members and the wider Euro-Atlantic space.