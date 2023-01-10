News
Copper price holds at six-month high
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The price of copper remains above $4 a pound, where it is for the first time in six months, driven in part by positive expectations about demand from China, trading data showed.

March copper futures on the Comex exchange are down 0.16% to $4.0042 a pound (about 0.45 kilograms). The day before the index rose above $4 a pound for the first time since June 21 last year.

At Monday's trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the cost of a ton of copper with delivery in three months rose by 3.14% to $8,859.5, aluminum - by 6.23%, to $2,438.5 and zinc - by 6.02%, to $3,205.5.
