Tuesday
January 10
UN Secretary General reiterates calls to ensure freedom, security of movement along Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterates his calls to de-escalate tensions and ensure freedom and security of movement along the Lachin corridor, his spokesperson said, Armenpress reported.

“The Secretary-General underlined his concerns over the current situation in his statement on 14 December 2022. These concerns were reiterated by the Secretariat during the Emergency Security Council session requested by Armenia on 20 December 2022. The Secretary-General reiterates his calls to de-escalate tensions and ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the previously reached agreements and expresses his support to the ongoing mediation efforts. The UN Country Teams in Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to maintain open channels with the authorities and international partners on the ground, and stand ready to respond if requested and as conditions allow,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told Armenpress when asked to comment on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.

The Lachin corridor is blocked by Azerbaijan since  December 12, 2022. The corridor is the only travel and supply route for the 120,000 Armenians of Artsakh. The blockade has caused a humanitarian crisis. Shortages of essential products such as food and medicine prompted Artsakh authorities to introduce rationing. Hospitals are keeping planned surgeries on hold. A total of 1,100 residents of Artsakh, including 270 children, who were in Armenia when the road was blocked are unable to return to their homes. The rights of free movement of persons, provision of a minimum standard of living, receiving medical care, education, and other rights are violated.
