Azerbaijan media also confirm that Karabakh is under blockade

Azerbaijani media also confirm that Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is under a blockade.

The media serving the information and propaganda interests of Azerbaijan published information that during the 27 days of blocking the Stepanakert-Goris motorway, the travel of 370 different types of vehicles was carried out in both directions, of which 330 were by Russian peacekeepers, 31 by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)—including ambulances, and the three ambulances—"by the residents of Karabakh."

The author of the respective article claimed and thus tried to show that Artsakh is not actually under a blockade, although the given data clearly showed the opposite.

In order to document the bareness of the Azerbaijani claim, it is enough to reveal only three statistical data. Before the blockage of the Stepanakert-Goris motorway—the only one connecting Artsakh with Armenia—according to the indicators of November 2022, a total of 380-400 tons of food and other goods intended for public needs were supplied from Armenia to Artsakh per day, whereas just 10,260-10,800 tons in the past 27 days. "Along the Lachin corridor" in one direction, a daily average of 454 cars (12,258 in 27 days), more than 1,200 people (32,400 in 27 days) left Armenia for Artsakh. It is noteworthy that the mentioned indicators are small not only compared to the period before the 44-day war in 2020, but also to the demand necessary to ensure the average level of well-being of a population of 120,000 of Artsakh.

The Azerbaijani media also confirmed with the aforementioned publication that for 27 days Artsakh residents are deprived of the opportunity to move through the Lachin corridor and communicate with Armenia; only Russian peacekeepers and ICRC representatives traveled through the corridor.

Thus, the above-mentioned statistical data and facts quite eloquently and graphically reflect the entire reality that currently prevails in Artsakh, and which Azerbaijan spares no effort to hide from the international community.