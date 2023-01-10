Karabakh businesses that sell with prices higher than 15% markup to be deprived of supply

Due to Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade, grocery stores operating in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert and the regions receive sugar, vegetable oil, buckwheat, rice, and pasta from the state reserve.

According to Minister of Agriculture Hrant Safaryan, this supply is implemented for everyone on the same principle and at the same price.

"In the stores where the first batch was provided, it is not provided during the second visit,; it is provided to the stores where it was not provided. We definitely need to stand shoulder-to-shoulder at this moment, move forward by helping each other. (…). We all have to help each other to be able to achieve results," he said.

The village and agriculture support fund, which ensures the delivery of products, urges Artsakh residents to look at the situation with understanding, not to panic, and not to make unnecessary purchases.

Due to the created situation, a markup of up to 15% has been set for all products received from the state reserve. Businesses who sold at a higher price will be deprived of the supply of goods," the village and agriculture support fund announced.

According to Hrach Avtandilyan, the head of Artsakh economic competition protection department, the village and agriculture support fund is preparing the lists of those commercial facilities to which these products shall be supplied from the reserve fund.