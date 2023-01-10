Le Figaro deputy director: Azerbaijani pseudo-ecological activists left to warm up in Baku

The blockage of the Lachin corridor is the first act of war against the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The deputy director of Le Figaro daily, French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson wrote this on Twitter

“With the temperatures down to -10°, the Azeri pseudo-ecological activists left to warm up in Baku. In their place: [Russian peacekeeping] soldiers. The masks have fallen: the blockage of the Lachin corridor (for 28 days!!) is indeed 1 act of war against the Armenians of Artsakh,” Buisson wrote, and attached respective photos to the post.

The Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the whole world has been closed since December 12 by a group of Azerbaijanis posing as "environmental activists." Azerbaijan has ignored the calls of various countries and organizations to reopen the corridor.