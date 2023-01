The U.S. is deeply concerned about the detention and arrest of Azerbaijani opposition figures Bakhtiyar Hajiyev and Tofig Yagublu, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said this at a briefing.

According to him, the U.S. calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to release them as a matter of urgency.

The US is committed to the progress of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, he added.