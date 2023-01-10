News
Valerie Boyer: Demonstration in support of Karabakh will take place in France today
Valerie Boyer: Demonstration in support of Karabakh will take place in France today
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At 6:30pm on Tuesday, a rally in support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been initiated in front of the building of the French National Assembly. French senator Valerie Boyer wrote about this on Twitter.

“The Armenians, in particular the 120 thousand Armenians of Artsakh, victims of an atrocious blockade of Azerbaijan, are counting on our support. So let’s demonstrate Tuesday, January 10 at 18:30 in front of the National Assembly.

To be there again because alas the life of the Armenians leaves the press, the leaders of the free world indifferent, some shed crocodile tears, but do not act. Tuesday, January 10 at 18:30 I, too, will say NO to the Azerbaijani dictatorship,” Boyer wrote. 
Հայերեն and Русский
