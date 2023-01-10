Armenia’s Pashinyan: No other entity should have control at Lachin corridor apart from Russian peacekeepers

What is happening in the Lachin corridor, first of all, aims to break the will of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenians Nagorno-Karabakh to live in their own homeland, and this is the most important context that needs to be taken into account. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic off Armenia (RA) stated this during his press conference Tuesday.

"The RA government's positions have been expressed. We believe that our mechanism should be diplomatic; that is, to exert as much international pressure as possible on [re]opening the Lachin corridor," he said.

Referring to the reports that Armenia has given Russia an ultimatum that if the Lachin corridor is not reopened by Tuesday, Armenia will withdraw from the CSTO, Pashinyan replied: "I don't think we should talk to our partners in the language of ultimatums. What we have to say about this situation has already been said, and by and large there is nothing to add. Public evaluations were also given to the fact of closing the Lachin corridor.”

The Prime Minister reminded that according to point 6 of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, legal obligations regarding the Lachin corridor are imposed on Azerbaijan and Russia, and there is no wording regarding Armenia in point 6.

"And in this regard, our actions must be fully legitimate, and we consider legitimacy to be of key importance in this process and in all processes in general, and we approach the issue with this logic," he said.

Pashinyan reminded that in 2022, RA has provided support to Nagorno-Karabakh in an unprecedented amount: more than 170 billion drams.

"We will continue to render assistance to our compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh. A working group headed by the deputy prime minister has been formed to render assistance to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh in managing the humanitarian crisis.

You know that we also raised the issue at the UN Security Council, and it remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council. Of course, I have also expressed positions regarding the Russian peacekeeping contingent [in Nagorno-Karabakh]. I must once again draw attention to the fact that yes, the Russian peacekeeping contingent must ensure the normal functioning of the Lachin corridor. It is clearly worded in the tripartite statement," the Armenian Prime Minister emphasized.

He reminded that Azerbaijan did not sign the mandate of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh after November 9, 2020—and contrary to agreements.

"But I also want you to be aware that the defense ministers of Armenia and Russia have signed this mandate. There is no indication in that document that it comes into force only after signing by all three parties. At least I believe that document exists.

The Lachin corridor should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers. This means that no other entity will have control in the Lachin corridor. Here we are also talking about Azerbaijan's contracting ability because the internationally accepted agreements must be fulfilled.

Azerbaijan has tried to claim that Armenia has not fulfilled some obligations defined by the tripartite statement. It is completely fictitious," Pashinyan declared.

He also noted that despite the fact that the tripartite statement mentions the return of refugees and internally displaced persons to Nagorno-Karabakh and neighboring regions with the support of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UN representatives have not had the opportunity to enter Nagorno-Karabakh until now.

"Not to mention our compatriots who forcibly emigrated from [Karabakh’s] Hadrut, who have not had any opportunity to return to their homes until now," added the Prime Minister.