Armenian PM: I hope for opening Armenian-Turkish border for citizens of third countries
Armenian PM: I hope for opening Armenian-Turkish border for citizens of third countries
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Turkey announced about lifting the ban on direct air cargo transportation with Armenia and Yerevan welcomes this step, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference on Tuesday.

"It's important that there be dynamics in Armenian-Turkish relations, and I hope the border will soon be opened for citizens of third countries, and we also expect the border to be opened for holders of diplomatic passports," he said.

Pashinyan stressed the importance of not only negotiations but also events taking place within the framework of Armenian-Turkish relations, which will ensure the dynamics of the negotiations. According to him, it is also important for the work of the special envoys. He mentioned about the phone conversation with Turkish President and the meeting in Prague.

The Prime Minister described these events as important not only in terms of Armenian-Turkish relations, but also in terms of very serious international logistical changes.

"I think this region is becoming more interesting for international cargo transportation than before, and is gaining an important international significance. In this sense, the opening of the border and the railroad between Armenia and Turkey get more global significance. I hope we will be able to advance in that direction," he said.

As for the upcoming football clash between the national teams of the two countries and the likelihood of a meeting between the leaders of the states, this, in his opinion, depends on the overall situation and the political will of the parties.

"We believe that it is possible to use the positive opportunities that can be created for the settlement of relations," concluded the Prime Minister.
Հայերեն and Русский
