Armenian PM: Picture became complete when we said Russia explanations regarding Karabakh status are acceptable

When there were public clarifications from Russia regarding the issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia said that it is completely acceptable for it, the picture became complete. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic off Armenia (RA) stated this during his press conference Tuesday, and referring to his previous statement that the bar should be lowered a little regarding the status of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The fact is that both today and yesterday the entire international community perceived it as a part of Azerbaijan. The fact is that maybe we are not so pragmatic and it seemed to us that the four resolutions of the UN Security Council are just texts written on paper, which we can ignore. It has been an approach that we have to think about. In general, I said that legitimacy should be at the heart of our actions. We have to face the facts; it is another question how we will build our future steps based on those facts.

I have already had the occasion to talk about the fact that our words, our strategies on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue have contradicted each other, and this has also brought certain consequences. The fact that in the Declaration of Independence we referred to the joint decision of the Supreme Council and the National Council on the reunification of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, and a year after that, a referendum was held on the declaration of the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh. Later, we negotiated with this logic, and in 2007 we accepted according to the Madrid Principles that the status of Nagorno-Karabakh should be adjusted within the time limits agreed upon by the parties, with a referendum to be held in the future, by which we rejected the December 1991 referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh; all this is also an expression of it," said the Armenian Prime Minister.

According to him, in fact, in 2007 we accepted that the 1991 referendum did not decide any status.

"Therefore, where is Nagorno-Karabakh in the logic of our state policy? We are not cut off from the world, we live in that context, and we have to take that into account; this is our policy today. And when I stated our position regarding the Lachin corridor, I said that today our task is: let’s support the Nagorno-Karabakh people to continue to live in Nagorno-Karabakh, to continue to be Armenians, to consider themselves people of Artsakh, Armenians, to have the opportunity to live in a safe environment. Since 2018, our position has been that it is not the RA government that should decide the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh and Nagorno-Karabakh relations, but the Nagorno-Karabakh people should decide and be in communication with the authorities of Azerbaijan. The issue should be decided in this context," the Armenian PM emphasized.