Georgian Ministry of Defense says they wouldn't return Buk systems purchased for money to Ukraine
Georgian Ministry of Defense says they wouldn't return Buk systems purchased for money to Ukraine
Region:World News, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Defense Ministry of Georgia declared that the republic doesn't intend to return Buk antiaircraft missile complexes to Ukraine since it bought them in 2008 not for free, the official report of the Georgian defense ministry noted.

Earlier, Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires in Georgia Andrei Kasyanov said in an interview with the European Truth that Kiev had sent a request to Tbilisi for the return of the Buk surface-to-air missile systems, transferred during the hostilities in 2008.

"The fact that Ukraine has donated Buk air defense systems to Georgia is not true. The Defense Ministry received Buk systems in 2007 through a multi-million dollar purchase," the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

The Buk was bought under a secret agreement, so the ministry has no more specific information.

On the eve of the Georgian parliament member from the ruling party Georgian Dream, Givi Mikanadze, announced that the words of Kasyanov about the request of the Kiev authorities to return the weaponry, which was given to Tbilisi 15 years ago, was another attempt to draw Georgians into a military conflict.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
