Forbes ranks 10 most impoverished Russian billionaires in 2022

Forbes magazine has ranked the 10 most impoverished Russian billionaires in 2022, it is headed by the main shareholder of Severstal Alexei Mordashov and his family.
According to Forbes, the state of Alexei Mordashov and his family in 2022 decreased by $11.1 billion, to $18.4 billion. The Russian iron and steel industry has become one of the most affected by Western sanctions, Forbes noted.
In second place in the ranking is the founder of marketplace Wildberries Tatyana Bakalchuk, whose condition for the year decreased by $ 8.3 billion, to $ 4.7 billion. The top three of the ranking closes Oleg Tinkov. The state of the businessman who sold a block of shares in TCS Group to Vladimir Potanin in April, according to Forbes, not more expensive than $260 million, fell by $ 5.9 billion, to $ 0.87 billion.
According to the newspaper, the top ten most impoverished Russian businessmen also included Roman Abramovich (his fortune decreased by $ 5.6 billion, to $ 8.7 billion), the head and principal owner of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov ($ 5.1 billion, to $ 21 billion), Leonid Fedun and his family ($ 4.2 billion, to $ 7.5 billion), Renova Group founder Viktor Vekselberg (-$4.1 billion, to $5.2 billion), Novatek shareholder Gennady Timchenko (-$3.97 billion, to $20.8 billion), Novatek Chairman Leonid Mikhelson (-$3.3 billion, to $24.4 billion), and Russian Copper Company Chairman Igor Altushkin (-$2.8 billion, to $3.4 billion).