Premier: We would not say Russia is Armenia's security guarantor if Armenia could ensure its security

During the negotiations, Armenia shows no ambition to decide the fate of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh); it is a wrong formula. The people of Nagorno-Karabakh should have the decisive role in that fate. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic off Armenia (RA) stated this during his press conference Tuesday, and referring to the remark that it is clearly written in the government's program that Armenia is the guarantor of Artsakh's security, and the presence of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh is one of the important conditions of that security, and to the question of whether Armenia is going to negotiate with the president of Azerbaijan in the role of Artsakh's guarantor.

"We are also negotiating that there should be an internationally visible conversation between Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians and Azerbaijan; that is, between Baku and Stepanakert. It is one of the topics of the negotiations.

As for being the guarantor of the security of Nagorno-Karabakh, it was with my signature that the Russian peacekeepers entered Nagorno-Karabakh. The defense ministers of Armenia and Russia signed a document on security measures and mandate in Nagorno-Karabakh. They signed it and did not say whether or not Azerbaijan signs it, then we should sign [it]. This is also how Armenia fulfills its role as a guarantor of security.

If we go further, Armenia is the guarantor of Nagorno-Karabakh security, and Russia is the guarantor of Armenia's security. Therefore, when they say that Armenia cannot provide even our security... if Armenia could provide its security, the basis of our security would not be the formula that Russia is the guarantor of Armenia's security. Yes, they are complex issues, and it is because of the complexity of the issues that we simply will not be able to solve this issue with 1, 2, 3 actions," said the Armenian Prime Minister.