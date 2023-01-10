Pashinyan on Lachin corridor: Azerbaijan wants to involve Armenia in a bigger provocation

The position of the Russian Federation (RF) and the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are important in the matter of the Lachin corridor. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic off Armenia (RA) stated this during his press conference Tuesday.
"Our vision is that the internationally assumed obligations must be fulfilled. This is also a provocation, by and large, that has two goals. The first is to break the will of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to live in their own home and involve Armenia in a greater provocation. We should try to capitalize on the international reaction that exists in the Lachin corridor itself. Here, the position of the Russian Federation and the activities of the RF peacekeeping contingent [in Artsakh] are very important," said Pashinyan.
According to him, there is a point of view that Azerbaijan wants to eliminate the Armenian state. As per the Armenian PM, these statements cannot be considered apparent.
"You see what discourse Azerbaijan is developing; in particular, some organizations, initiatives, ‘historical facts,’ and so on. When we try to understand why Azerbaijan is behaving like that, there are experts who say the following: ‘Azerbaijan is behaving like that because it thinks that the Armenians, in turn, want to eliminate the Azerbaijani state,’" he said.
Pashinyan noted that normalizing of relations and establishing peace can take place on several foundations; in particular, by mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
"When a question is asked whether Armenia and Azerbaijan recognize each other's territorial integrity, the first answer is yes. Both Azerbaijan and Armenia say that they recognize each other's territorial integrity. And the second question is raised: What does Armenia mean by the ‘territorial integrity of Azerbaijan?’ What does Azerbaijan mean by the ‘territorial integrity of Armenia?’ Our future depends on the answers to these questions," he said.