Pashinyan: Let's see what actions should have given us the opportunity to avoid war

Armenian goals and ideas often do not coincide, which leads to a crisis, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference on Tuesday.

“Our task is that we try to have a new perspective on reality, to check from this point of view, to reflect on our perceptions, how real they are. Let's see if we were wrong, why we were wrong and how we were wrong.

"It is often said that the fault for the war is mine. Very well, let's understand what was the action that should have enabled us to avoid war.

"That is, the correct wording is that these regions should have been surrendered and accepted the uncertainty of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh and the actual fixation of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan, and the provision of the Azerbaijanis who left Nagorno-Karabakh with the opportunity to return and manage Nagorno-Karabakh. Now, looking back, we can say: yes, maybe it would be better than what we have today. But then who could convince that this is the way to go. This is in conditions when we knew that we had a strong army, we had reliable allies, when there were official reports on the table that we were able not to retreat a single step, and so on.

"I do not want to dismiss any accusation by this, all this is, it was, I say, let's look deeper. But even the level of an x-ray is not enough to fully understand the issue. The question is at the level of DNA,” the PM said.



He said that our model of patriotism is the Soviet model, which fundamentally has a serious contradiction with the state and statehood of Armenia. “If we do not reach these levels, we will not unravel the tangles,” he added.