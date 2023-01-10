News
Times: Britain can't claim to be a world power because of the army's weakness
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The state of the British armed forces does not allow Britain to claim the status of a world power, a collumnist said in The Times newspaper.

According to the expert, the British forces are suffering from a lack of weapons and military equipment, as well as a reduction in the number of soldiers.

He believes that to remedy the situation, London needs to increase spending on defense. However, the expert pointed to the limited capabilities of the British industry, as a result, the country has to order tanks from Germany and anti-tank missiles from France.
