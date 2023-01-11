Study: long journeys have positive impact on health

Regular trips of at least 30 kilometers from home help you feel physically and mentally healthier. The effect is especially noticeable for people over 55 years of age.
British scientists came to these conclusions in a study involving three thousand people, Naked Science reported.
Home-staying prevents pensioners to maintain social contacts - they communicate less with friends and relatives, can not pay attention to hobbies.
So, it is necessary to develop a regional transport network so that people can travel more often and further, scientists say.