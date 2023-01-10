Pashinyan: We cannot decide instead of Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia considers the issue of security and rights of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh a priority, and considers it important that the people of Nagorno-Karabakh be a subject that would speak on all these topics, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.
“They have to make decisions, and we will support them with all the means available to us.
"Today we support in humanitarian and financial matters, we will support as much as we can. This has always been our position.
"We believe that one of the problems that had a significant impact on subsequent events is that we took the people of Nagorno-Karabakh aside from the negotiations, we said that we would decide for them. No, we cannot decide for them, we must deal with the issues of Armenia's relations, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and its representatives should deal with the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, and we must assist them,” he said.