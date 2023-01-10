Armenia PM: Publications about arms supplies are made out of bad intentions

The PM does not believe that many publications in the international media about arms supplies to Armenia are made out of good intentions, or that they are beneficial. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Tuesday, and answering the question about these arms supplies.
"I don't think we should publicly discuss the issue of equipping our army with weapons and military equipment," Pashinyan said.
He admitted that there are serious problems in the security sector, assuring that the Armenian authorities are doing everything to solve them. According to him, this becomes obvious if we look at the state budget of Armenia in terms of both the implementation of the 2022 budget and the 2023 plans.
"The combat-readiness of our armed forces is very important for peace in the region. But it is impossible to achieve peace only with the presence of a combat-ready army. There will always be an army that is more combat-ready," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Commenting on the military exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey, he called them a threat.
"We have to build proper relations with those threats because that threat is also a provocation," Pashinyan said.