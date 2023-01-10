Pashinyan: Armenia will not sign peace treaty if that text does not correspond to its state interests

Armenia will not sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan if that text does not correspond to the state interests of Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Tuesday, and addressing the question of what is the red line in which case he would refuse to sign the aforesaid peace treaty.

"If there was such a document, I would say that I have already signed it, or I am going to sign it tomorrow. We have sent our responses to Azerbaijan and have not yet received a response.

There have been several times that there have been rumors that the [Armenian] government is ready to sign some paper. I say, on the contrary, if there is a paper on the table that we are going to sign, it will not be bad, but good news because it will mean that we have succeeded in reaching a point where we consider it balanced and that the interests of Armenia are protected.

Now the problem is not only the content of the paper, but the mechanism of its implementation. We have a paper signed on November 9[, 2020], too, but today it is not being implemented. Just signing a paper is not enough. The question is to what extent the signed paper will bring peace. If there are no mechanisms for the application and implementation of this document, we may sign a paper called a ‘peace treaty’ and after a week we will have an escalation [of tension] or a war. I would very much like that today we had a paper and that today's press conference were about the provisions of that peace treaty," Pashinyan declared.