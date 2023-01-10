Armenian PM: We need to understand why Russia's relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey have changed

If we do not change our relations in the region, we will not be able to manage the threats that exist, but our desire is not enough, we must be more flexible than we think, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He urged to understand why and how relations between Russia and Turkey have changed, and what this means for Armenia. “Why and how have relations between Russia and Azerbaijan changed? We need to understand the impact this has on us. We must answer the questions: how do we position ourselves in the region? As a neighbor and partner? Or as an outpost? Or a fighter for historical justice? Or as a state that should give lessons to other countries?” Pashinyan asked questions.

He named all this menu from which to make a choice. “The Armenian government has made this choice, but it may be unacceptable. We must understand whether to go from the world towards the region or from the region towards the world. Historically, we have done the former. This is the key question that must be answered. We must go from the region to the world,” the head of the Cabinet concluded.