News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Swedish authorities allow deployment of nuclear weapons in peacetime
Swedish authorities allow deployment of nuclear weapons in peacetime
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the annual national conference Folk och Försvar announced the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the country in peacetime.

Kristersson noted that Sweden will be a committed member of NATO and will not put forward any formal conditions for joining the alliance, referring to the membership of Norway and Denmark.

According to him, Sweden has a number of advantages as a possible NATO member. He considers the geographical position of the kingdom, its defense capability, the development of the economy and the military-industrial complex, commitment to the values of peace, security and internationalism to be such advantages.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos