Swedish authorities allow deployment of nuclear weapons in peacetime

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the annual national conference Folk och Försvar announced the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the country in peacetime.
Kristersson noted that Sweden will be a committed member of NATO and will not put forward any formal conditions for joining the alliance, referring to the membership of Norway and Denmark.
According to him, Sweden has a number of advantages as a possible NATO member. He considers the geographical position of the kingdom, its defense capability, the development of the economy and the military-industrial complex, commitment to the values of peace, security and internationalism to be such advantages.