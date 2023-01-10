News
Prime Minister says they exclude existence of extraterritorial corridor through Armenia 
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia excludes the existence of an extraterritorial corridor through the territory of Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

He called the talks about certain agreements, oral agreements provable absurdity. “I would not say that Russian peacekeepers do not fulfill their obligations at all. We are talking about specific events. Lachin, Khtzaberd, Parukh. We do not say that they do nothing, we do not say that they do not fulfill their obligations at all,” Pashinyan noted.

He added that issues should be discussed with the participation of the elected representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh, they should make decisions.

“We support them in humanitarian issues and with everything we can. But Armenia, according to the 6th paragraph of the statement of November 9, 2020, does not have any functions in the Lachin corridor,” the Prime Minister noted again, recalling that this is the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
