Cavusoglu supports Kyiv's ten-point plan for settlement

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara supports Kyiv's 10-point plan to resolve the situation in Ukraine, according to him, the Turkish side is working on the document.
“We believe that this war will end at the negotiating table. It will be better if we achieve this as soon as possible. In Istanbul in March last year, there were certain developments, but new parameters and realities appeared. Russia is now expressing its readiness for negotiations, Zelenskiy put forward a 10-point plan. We, being Turkey, support this plan and are working on it. We aim to preside over certain items. Turkey is actively working in this direction,” Cavusoglu said at a press conference in South Africa.
Earlier, the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in European and Ukrainian diplomatic circles, reported that Volodymyr Zelenskiy's entourage is finalizing his ten-point "peace plan" in Ukraine and intends to present their ideas around February. Zelenskiy previously reported that during an online speech at the G20 summit, he voiced his vision of steps to restore peace in Ukraine, consisting of 10 points. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, confirmed the openness of the Russian Federation to dialogue on Ukraine, provided that Kyiv fulfills known requirements and takes into account new territorial realities.