Six drug couriers neutralized, 300 kg of ketamine seized in northern Thailand
Six drug couriers neutralized, 300 kg of ketamine seized in northern Thailand
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Six drug couriers have been neutralized and 300 kg of ketamine have been seized during a clash between smugglers and Thai army fighters, according to the Bangkok Post.

The incident occurred on January 9 this year in the north of the country in the Fang area. Patrolmen noticed about 15-20 armed people in the forest near the village of Ban Pang Tong and demanded them to stop for a search, in response to which the criminals opened fire.

After a 10-minute firefight, the military combed the area and found the bodies of six drug couriers. Backpacks stuffed with a banned substance were also found at the scene.

The seized drugs and other items were handed over to law enforcement officers. The police are now looking for the other participants in the clash.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
