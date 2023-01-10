Pashinyan: Who said alternative road to Karabakh can be guaranteed

There was a scenario for the construction of an alternative road linking Artsakh, but the reality is not so simple, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with journalists on Tursday.
His remarks came asked whether the Armenian government has done everything in its power so that Artsakh has a road connecting with Armenia.
“There was such a scenario. We have worked in this direction, but on earth the reality is not so simple. That is, who said that the same alternative road is guaranteed, who could say that the road could close only there and could not close a kilometer away? Armenia has provided direct financing to Nagorno-Karabakh for 170 billion drams,” Pashinyan said.
When asked if there are any problems between the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh, on which there are disagreements, Pashinyan noted that, in his opinion, there are none. “We are in constant communication,” Pashinyan said.