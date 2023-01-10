News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Who said alternative road to Karabakh can be guaranteed
Pashinyan: Who said alternative road to Karabakh can be guaranteed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


There was a scenario for the construction of an alternative road linking Artsakh, but the reality is not so simple, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting with journalists on Tursday.

His remarks came asked whether the Armenian government has done everything in its power so that Artsakh has a road connecting with Armenia.

“There was such a scenario. We have worked in this direction, but on earth the reality is not so simple. That is, who said that the same alternative road is guaranteed, who could say that the road could close only there and could not close a kilometer away? Armenia has provided direct financing to Nagorno-Karabakh for 170 billion drams,” Pashinyan said.

When asked if there are any problems between the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh, on which there are disagreements, Pashinyan noted that, in his opinion, there are none. “We are in constant communication,” Pashinyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia premier: It will be against Russia if we turn to UN Security Council regarding Lachin corridor
The question is by what formula is any mission implemented?...
 Japanese Ambassador to Armenia concerned about blocking of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan  
Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin corridor since December 12...
 Premier: Not written that Armenia should ensure control over Lachin corridor, hand it over to peacekeepers
We are guided by the state interests of Armenia…
 Armenian Defense Minister accepts EU technical assessment mission
The minister presented the latest regional developments...
 Pashinyan: We cannot decide instead of Nagorno-Karabakh
"We believe that one of the problems that had a significant...
 Pashinyan on Lachin corridor: Azerbaijan wants to involve Armenia in a bigger provocation
The Armenian premier noted that normalizing of relations and establishing peace can take place on several foundations…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos