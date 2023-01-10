Armenia premier: Various routes were discussed, we never rejected any route

There is no such route that Armenia says no, that route is unacceptable to it. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia (RA) stated this during his press conference Tuesday—and referring to the matter of unblocking regional roads.
"We [i.e., Armenia] have no problem regarding the route because the route should be applicable. We say that according to the tripartite statement we are ready to provide that road. The RA legislation also defines how these roads work when passing through the territory of our country. We are ready to open the roads, and now," Pashinyan said.
He noted that various routes were discussed.
"We have never rejected any route. Our problem is in the legal regulations. We have said that we should do the following: we should work with our legal regulations," Pashinyan said.