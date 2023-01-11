News
UK creates world's first tractor that runs on manure
UK creates world's first tractor that runs on manure
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Innovations

British company Bennamann has developed a New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG tractor that runs entirely on cow manure. It takes a herd of about a hundred cows to provide it with fuel.

To create the liquefied fuel, the cow manure is sent to a special storage facility. The mechanism then captures the methane gas, processes it and turns it into a low-emission fuel.

During a pilot run on a farm in Cornwall, carbon dioxide emissions were reduced from 2,500 tons to 500 tons in just one year. At the same time, the tractor is just as powerful as its diesel counterparts.

The company is also exploring other uses for biotechnology. Engineers hope that one day manure could also be used to charge electric cars in rural areas.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
