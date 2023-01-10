News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Japanese Ambassador to Armenia concerned about blocking of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan  
Japanese Ambassador to Armenia concerned about blocking of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan  
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Japanese Ambassador to Armenia is concerned about the developments around the Lachin corridor, said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Fukushima Masanori.

“I call on the parties to ease tensions and ensure free movement along the corridor and security, in accordance with the agreement reached by the parties,” the ambassador said in a statement.

Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin corridor since December 12, putting forward false environmental demands. This violates the obligations of Azerbaijan in the framework of the statement of November 9, 2020.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: Who said alternative road to Karabakh can be guaranteed
When asked if there are any problems between the authorities of Armenia...
 Premier: Not written that Armenia should ensure control over Lachin corridor, hand it over to peacekeepers
We are guided by the state interests of Armenia…
 Armenian Defense Minister accepts EU technical assessment mission
The minister presented the latest regional developments...
 Pashinyan: We cannot decide instead of Nagorno-Karabakh
"We believe that one of the problems that had a significant...
 Pashinyan on Lachin corridor: Azerbaijan wants to involve Armenia in a bigger provocation
The Armenian premier noted that normalizing of relations and establishing peace can take place on several foundations…
 Premier: We would not say Russia is Armenia's security guarantor if Armenia could ensure its security
During the negotiations, Armenia shows no ambition to decide the fate of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos