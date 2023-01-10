Japanese Ambassador to Armenia concerned about blocking of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan  

The Japanese Ambassador to Armenia is concerned about the developments around the Lachin corridor, said Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Fukushima Masanori.
“I call on the parties to ease tensions and ensure free movement along the corridor and security, in accordance with the agreement reached by the parties,” the ambassador said in a statement.
Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin corridor since December 12, putting forward false environmental demands. This violates the obligations of Azerbaijan in the framework of the statement of November 9, 2020.