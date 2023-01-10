News
Armenian Security Council chief confirms readiness to support new EU civilian mission
Armenian Security Council chief confirms readiness to support new EU civilian mission
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan received members of the EU technical assessment group. The meeting was also attended by Andrea Wiktorin, head of the EU delegation to Armenia, the Security Council office noted.

Welcoming the group's visit to Armenia, the Security Council Secretary praised the work of the EU monitoring mission that ended on December 19 and reaffirmed Armenia's readiness to support the new civilian mission.

The sides touched upon the framework of the new EU civilian mission, its location and discussed other issues of bilateral interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
