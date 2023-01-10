News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Stoltenberg says EU and NATO must step up aid to Ukraine
Stoltenberg says EU and NATO must step up aid to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Sweden and Finland, which previously applied to join the alliance, are already being integrated into NATO military structures.

NATO and the EU signed a joint declaration of cooperation in Brussels on Tuesday, which had been delayed for the past two years.

Sweden and Finland are increasingly being integrated into NATO military structures, Stoltenberg said.

He said Swedish and Finnish representatives already participate in alliance meetings, including at the ministerial and post ambassadorial level, and take part in the work of various committees. He added that NATO has already strengthened its presence in this region of Europe, and Sweden and Finland have received security guarantees from a number of members of the alliance.

The NATO secretary general also said that he had no doubts that Sweden and Finland would join NATO soon, after Hungary and Turkey gave their approval.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
FM: Italy intends to supply Ukraine with missile defense system, but must solve technical problems
Two weeks ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...
 The Economic Times: Pakistan to send 159 weapons containers to Ukraine
The publication noted that the two countries are linked by close cooperation...
 Ursula von der Leyen announces new sanctions against Belarus
Von der Leyen said at a news conference that they we will introduce...
 Cavusoglu supports Kyiv's ten-point plan for settlement
Cavusoglu said at a press conference in South Africa...
 Georgian Ministry of Defense says they wouldn't return Buk systems purchased for money to Ukraine
Earlier, Ukraine's Charge d'Affaires in Georgia Andrei Kasyanov...
 NATO, EU to intensify cooperation against war in Ukraine
This is a key moment for Euro-Atlantic security and stability...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos