Stoltenberg says EU and NATO must step up aid to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Sweden and Finland, which previously applied to join the alliance, are already being integrated into NATO military structures.
NATO and the EU signed a joint declaration of cooperation in Brussels on Tuesday, which had been delayed for the past two years.
Sweden and Finland are increasingly being integrated into NATO military structures, Stoltenberg said.
He said Swedish and Finnish representatives already participate in alliance meetings, including at the ministerial and post ambassadorial level, and take part in the work of various committees. He added that NATO has already strengthened its presence in this region of Europe, and Sweden and Finland have received security guarantees from a number of members of the alliance.
The NATO secretary general also said that he had no doubts that Sweden and Finland would join NATO soon, after Hungary and Turkey gave their approval.