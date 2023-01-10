Armenia premier: It will be against Russia if we turn to UN Security Council regarding Lachin corridor

If Armenia petitions to the UN Security Council regarding the Lachin corridor issue, it will mean that it is petitioning against the Russian Federation, too. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia (RA) stated this during his press conference Tuesday—and referring the avenues for reopening the Lachin corridor which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia.
"When we talk about it, if Russia is not able to fulfill that function, maybe it should apply to the UN Security Council to endow the Russian peacekeepers [in Artsakh] with an international mandate, or to send a multinational peacekeeping force to Nagorno-Karabakh," Pashinyan said.
When asked whether Armenia could apply to the UN Security Council in the event of the expiration of the deployment period of the aforesaid Russian peacekeepers, Pashinyan answered: "I see that we have to make decisions based on the situation. It just may not be necessary, and it may be."
And to the question whether the Armenian government's promise to guarantee the security of the people of Artsakh has expired Pashinyan responded: "Nothing should and cannot be considered expired. The question is by what formula is any mission implemented? Starting with the text of the tripartite statement of November 9,[2020] it is part of the architecture of the implementation of that commitment. Armenia also signed the tripartite statement of November 9; that is, it is due to the decision of the Republic of Armenia that the Russian peacekeeping force was deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. It is with the role of the guarantor of the security of the Republic of Armenia, including Nagorno-Karabakh, that the Lachin corridor, according to the tripartite declaration, is under the control of Russian peacekeepers.”