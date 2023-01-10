Nikol Pashinyan: There is no trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The problem is the following: we suspect that Azerbaijan is trying to sign a clause on recognizing the territorial integrity with us, where the concrete territories will not be fixed. After that, in the process of border demarcation and delimitation, Baku will start claiming new territories, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at Tuesday's press conference.
For instance, according to him, this may relate to Armenia's Syunik Province.
Azerbaijan, in his turn, fears that Armenia will sign a document providing 29.8 thousand square kilometers and will start the process of Azerbaijani statehood decomposition, he said.
"That is, our fears are mirrored. Why? Because there is no trust. Because the parties think: the opposite side wants peace at the expense of the statehood and sovereignty of the other side," said the head of the government.
Armenia, in contrast to Azerbaijan, has not committed provocations and aggression against Azerbaijan.