Armenian PM: Baku refuses to sign statement on communications unblocking in Russia

Baku refuses to sign statement on communications unblocking in Russia, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday during the press conference.
"During Armenian delegation's last visit to St. Petersburg it seemed that we came to an agreement, i.e. our positions coincide with those of Russia, on the basis of which the Russian deputy prime minister prepared a text of a statement and I was ready to sign it, but Azerbaijan did not want to sign the statement," he noted.
He recalled Armenia's proposal to temporarily delegate border control to an international operator. "But Baku rejected this proposal as well. Nevertheless, all our proposals stand," Pashinyan added.
The Prime Minister noted that Azerbaijan wants its citizens to move on Armenian territory not in accordance with Armenian laws and have no contact with the country's border guards and customs officers. "But this continuation is an agenda of enmity. In addition, we are not ready to belittle the sovereignty of Armenia, even in a separate territory," the PM noted.