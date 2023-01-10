Iran announces arrest of 13 Mossad operatives

Iranian authorities announced the arrest of 13 Mossad operatives. According to Mehr, citing a statement from the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence,
23 operational and support elements were identified in Tehran, Isfahan, Yazd, West Azerbaijan and Golestan and 13 people were arrested. Various operational equipment was seized from them, the report said.
With the latest arrests, the number of Mossad teams apprehended in Iran over the past month has risen to six.
The head of the network, who lives in a European country, managed to establish initial contact with operational elements inside the country through social media platforms.
According to recent reports, the Mossad, taking advantage of the recent unrest in Iran, intended to assassinate a military official and carry out several sabotage operations in major cities in the country. "The Mossad was also planning to move large quantities of explosives into the country from the southern sea borders.
Earlier on December 22, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence reported that thanks to the efforts of intelligence agencies, four operative groups affiliated with the Mossad spy agency were identified and all members were arrested.