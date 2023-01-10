Reuters: German exports to Iran grow despite diplomatic tensions

Germany's exports to Iran are rising despite diplomatic tensions, Reuters reported.
Germany's exports to Iran rose 12.7 percent year on year from January to November 2022 to about 1.5 billion euros, according to the Federal Statistical Office. That exceeded the annual volume for 2021, which was about 1.4 billion euros, but remains part of total exports from Europe's largest economy, which reached 1.38 trillion euros in 2021.
Berlin is currently pushing for a fourth package of European Union sanctions against the IRI and has repeatedly summoned the Iranian ambassador in connection with protests in the country.