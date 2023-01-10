News
Ursula von der Leyen announces new sanctions against Belarus
Ursula von der Leyen announces new sanctions against Belarus
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union will introduce new sanctions against Belarus as part of the pressure on Russia. This was announced on Tuesday by the chairman of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, they will put as much pressure on the Kremlin as necessary with a tough sanctions regime, we will extend these sanctions to those who militarily support Russia's war, Belarus or Iran.

Von der Leyen said at a news conference that they we will introduce new sanctions against Belarus in response to its role in this war.
