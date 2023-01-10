News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
US is considering possibility of sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine
US is considering possibility of sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The U.S. is considering sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine as part of an upcoming aid package, Politico reported, citing sources.

The Biden administration announced last week that it would send Kyiv 50 Bradley combat vehicles, a powerful tracked armored vehicle with an automatic cannon, machine gun and TOW missiles.

The Stryker could be part of the next tranche of military aid. The administration may announce the package, with or without the Stryker, late next week, around the time of the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany.

Sources noted that a final decision has not yet been made.

The Strykers will be another means of increasing the combat effectiveness of Kiev's rapidly growing arsenal and will help meet the urgent need for armored vehicles.

Although the Strykers are not as powerful and protected as tanks, the eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicle built by General Dynamics Land Systems can operate in snow, mud and sand, although off-road mobility is somewhat limited by the lack of crawler tracks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
German FM makes unannounced visit to Kharkiv
She also said it is important not to lose sight of Ukraine's place in Europe and its desire to join the EU...
 FM: Italy intends to supply Ukraine with missile defense system, but must solve technical problems
Two weeks ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...
 The Economic Times: Pakistan to send 159 weapons containers to Ukraine
The publication noted that the two countries are linked by close cooperation...
 Stoltenberg says EU and NATO must step up aid to Ukraine
The NATO secretary general also said that he had no doubts that Sweden and Finland...
 Ursula von der Leyen announces new sanctions against Belarus
Von der Leyen said at a news conference that they we will introduce...
 Cavusoglu supports Kyiv's ten-point plan for settlement
Cavusoglu said at a press conference in South Africa...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos