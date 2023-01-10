US is considering possibility of sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine

The U.S. is considering sending Stryker armored combat vehicles to Ukraine as part of an upcoming aid package, Politico reported, citing sources.
The Biden administration announced last week that it would send Kyiv 50 Bradley combat vehicles, a powerful tracked armored vehicle with an automatic cannon, machine gun and TOW missiles.
The Stryker could be part of the next tranche of military aid. The administration may announce the package, with or without the Stryker, late next week, around the time of the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany.
Sources noted that a final decision has not yet been made.
The Strykers will be another means of increasing the combat effectiveness of Kiev's rapidly growing arsenal and will help meet the urgent need for armored vehicles.
Although the Strykers are not as powerful and protected as tanks, the eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicle built by General Dynamics Land Systems can operate in snow, mud and sand, although off-road mobility is somewhat limited by the lack of crawler tracks.