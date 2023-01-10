News
Tuesday
January 10
News
Tuesday
January 10
Artsakh Informational Center shares official newsletter over blockade
Artsakh Informational Center shares official newsletter over blockade
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh Information Center published an official bulletin about the blockade and its consequences in 4 languages.

The bulletin will be updated daily, presenting official news of the previous day and some updated statistic indicators. It was created an opportunity to subscribe to the bulletin's electronic address.

To read the first issue of the bulletin and subscribe to subsequent issues, please click on the following links.

 1․ Armenian- https://mailchi.mp/d4e9885a115c/day30arm

 2․ Russian- https://mailchi.mp/e7aab29eb2c1/day30ru

 3․ English- https://mailchi.mp/1aac162902b8/day30eng

 4․ French-https://mailchi.mp/9eff07471c29/day30fr

Artsakh Government Newsletter - 30th day of blockade: https://mailchi.mp
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
