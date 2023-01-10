Artsakh Informational Center shares official newsletter over blockade

Artsakh Information Center published an official bulletin about the blockade and its consequences in 4 languages.
The bulletin will be updated daily, presenting official news of the previous day and some updated statistic indicators. It was created an opportunity to subscribe to the bulletin's electronic address.
To read the first issue of the bulletin and subscribe to subsequent issues, please click on the following links.
1․ Armenian- https://mailchi.mp/d4e9885a115c/day30arm
2․ Russian- https://mailchi.mp/e7aab29eb2c1/day30ru
3․ English- https://mailchi.mp/1aac162902b8/day30eng
4․ French-https://mailchi.mp/9eff07471c29/day30fr
