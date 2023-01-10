News
German FM makes unannounced visit to Kharkiv
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has arrived in Kharkiv on a surprise visit, Reuters reported.

In a statement before meeting Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, Berbok expressed support for Germany and solidarity with Ukrainians.

"This city symbolizes the absolute madness of Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine. It is important for me that we do not lose sight of Ukraine's place in our European family, even in this winter of the war," Baerbock said during the visit alongside Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

After Germany last week promised to send Marder combat vehicles to Ukraine as part of its enhanced military support, Berbock promised to provide more weapons, without specifying what kind.

She also said it is important not to lose sight of Ukraine's place in Europe and its desire to join the EU.
