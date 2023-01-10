Because of Artsakh blockade 6,828 children can't attend educational institutions

The information bulletin of the Armenian News Agency of the Republic of Armenia informs that due to the food shortage caused by the blockade, pre-schools and all-day schools were closed, Artsakh said in a statement.

Due to Azerbaijan's blocking of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia since January 9 the work of pre-school institutions, preschool groups of secondary schools and all-day schools has been temporarily suspended because of insufficient food supply.

Because of the worsening food shortage under the blockade, 41 kindergartens, 56 pre-school groups and 20 all-day schools were closed.

6,828 children can no longer attend kindergartens, pre-schools and all-day schools, being deprived of adequate care, food and education.

Precipitation in the form of snow caused additional difficulties for the humanitarian deliveries of the Red Cross. It has been snowing heavily in Artsakh for the past two days. As a result of the blockade by agents of the Azerbaijani government of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate road, it has become impossible to carry out snow-removal work on this section of the road. Consequently, the traffic on this section has become extremely dangerous also because of the snow.

Because the road was closed, additional significant difficulties arose both for the International Committee of the Red Cross and for the vehicles of the Russian peacekeeping mission, which were delivering a certain number of supplies and carrying seriously ill people.

On 9 January at 14:35 on the 33 kilometer of the only 110 kV high voltage power line connecting Artsakh with Armenia, Goris-Stepanakert, an accident was recorded on the Aghavno-Berdzor section. In connection with the destructive position of the Azerbaijani side it is currently impossible to inspect and organize emergency recovery work in the area. Therefore, it was decided to supply electricity to the Republic through local generating stations with appropriate restrictions. Based on the current situation, rolling blackouts are carried out in the republic.

Under the conditions of cold winter weather and heavy snowfalls, power outages aggravate the humanitarian disaster caused by the blockade. Artsakh now also faces an energy crisis.

At the meeting of the Operational Headquarters held on January 9 under the leadership of the Republic of Artsakh State Minister, Head of the Operational Headquarters Ruben Vardanyan a number of urgent issues related to meeting the priority needs of the population under the continuing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed.

During the upcoming days the coupon system will be introduced, which will enable to distribute the available foodstuffs as proportionately as possible.

The importance of working in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross on the transportation of seriously ill people and uniting the families with minor children separated because of the blockade was emphasized.

Steps were presented to ensure uninterrupted electricity, water supply and infrastructure.

The state minister instructed to take steps to resolve the situation with cash turnover within the available means.

10 children are in the neonatal unit and intensive care unit of the children's hospital; 12 patients are in the intensive care unit; 6 of them are in extremely serious condition;

Already 110 children have been born under blockade.

Agents of the Azerbaijani government have been holding 120,000 residents of Artsakh hostage for 30 days uninterruptedly under the blockade.

Because of the blockade, 120,000 inhabitants of Artsakh (including nearly 30,000 children) suffer many hardships and face the threat of starvation.

More than 12,000 tons of essential goods would have been delivered to Artsakh had it not been for the blockade, during which only a fraction was delivered through the International Committee of the Red Cross and Russia peacekeeping contingent.