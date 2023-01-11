US is considering ban on gas stoves

The U.S. is considering a ban on gas stoves as concerns about indoor air pollution linked to childhood asthma grow, Bloomberg reports.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner said the use of gas stoves poses a hidden danger.
The CPSC has been considering taking action on gas stoves for months. In October, Trumka recommended that the CPSC study public opinion about the dangers of gas stoves.
A December 2022 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that indoor gas stove use is associated with an increased risk of current asthma among children. The study found that nearly 13% of current childhood asthma cases in the U.S. are associated with gas stove use.