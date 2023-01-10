The World Bank forecasts Armenia's economic growth of 4.1% in 2023. In 2024, GDP growth is expected to be 4.8.
According to the WB forecast, the global growth will slow down to the third lowest rate in almost three decades. Investment growth in emerging and developing countries will remain below the average of the past two decades. Any additional adverse shocks could push the global economy into recession.
Small states are particularly vulnerable to such shocks because of their dependence on foreign trade and finance, limited diversification, high debt, and exposure to natural disasters.