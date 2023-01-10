Ashotyan: Moscow has long disbelieved Pashinyan

Moscow has long disbelieved Pashinyan irrespective of the fact that Russia has used Pashinyan and may still use him, but this does not mean that the interaction is at a high level, Armen Ashotyan, deputy chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia, said in a live broadcast on his Facebook page.
"Regarding the sixth point of the statement of November 9, Armenia has no functions. But then why didn't the Armenian foreign minister go to Russia and declare it to Moscow and Baku? Is this the high level of relations?" he wondered.
Ashotyan is sure that Pashinyan's statement on the threat of Russia's military presence fits into the logic of Pashinyan's driving to power and the process of expelling Armenians from Artsakh. All these are methods for the purpose of geopolitical reshuffling.
"Does Pashinyan really think that the intelligence services of Western countries know that Russia and Armenia under the current authorities in Yerevan are jointly planning some kind of military operation against Azerbaijan? The CSTO is not the best politico-military coalition at this time, again with the current authorities. One example - in 2016, the same CSTO adopted a statement in the interests of Artsakh," the deputy head of the RPA noted.
He called Pashinyan's attempt to justify the 44-day war with the four-day war in April unacceptable. "400 hectares in 2016 versus 10,000 square kilometers in 2020. In addition, at the end of the four-day war, Armenia achieved a diplomatic victory, which Nikol sold to Dushanbe.
After coming to power, Pashinyan began to appoint exclusively loyalists to military positions, discredited the army, and purchased toy planes. Pashinyan says there have been no reforms in the Armenian Armed Forces since 1999, although he knows how much has been done since then. Why did he boast of having such a combat-ready army during the Tavush events?" said Ashotyan.