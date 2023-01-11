Karabakh faces fuel crisis, sector representatives say they will be unable to endure for long time

The difficulties in the supply of electricity in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) threaten to deepen the crisis caused by the lack of fuel, according to a report prepared by the Artsakh Public TV.
For now, they are trying to combine the available opportunities to ensure the minimum conditions. However, sector representatives do not promise that they will be able to endure for a long time.
A group of Azerbaijani "environmentalists" have kept the 120,000 population of Artsakh, including 30,000 children, under a complete blockade for 30 days now.
There is a humanitarian disaster Artsakh.