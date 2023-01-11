News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Newspaper: Investors fleeing from Armenia, investments into country dropping
Newspaper: Investors fleeing from Armenia, investments into country dropping
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The RA Statistical Committee has publicized the amount of foreign investments made [into Armenia] in January-September of last year.

According to that, total investments [into Armenia] have decreased significantly, from 156 billion 396 million drams implemented in the 9 months of 2021 to 75 billion 533 million drams. In 9 months of the previous year, there are countries that withdrew their direct investments from the country. Capital exported from Armenia to the United Kingdom amounted to 2 billion 405 million drams. For example, China withdrew its capital from Armenia in the amount of 54.1 million drams; instead, Georgia increased the amount of direct investments [into Armenia].

Germany has significantly reduced the direct amount [of investments into Armenia]. If in the 9 months of 2020 they amounted to 43 billion 25 million drams, then in the same period of the previous year direct investments were 6 billion 602 million drams. The Netherlands withdrew its capital in the amount of 20 billion 246 million drams from Armenia in January-September last year. Let us inform that the amount of Russian investments was exported from Armenia. In January-September 2021, the Russian Federation withdrew capital from Armenia in the amount of 7 billion 727 million drams, and in the 9 months of the previous year, it made an investment in the amount of 59 billion 864 million drams.

It should be noted that [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan emphasized on various occasions that positive conditions have been created for investments in our country because the equality of all people before the law has been established in Armenia, and there will soon be a boom in investments [into the country]. As you can see, the opposite is the case; investors are fleeing Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia
The exchange rate of the Russian ruble also increased...
 Dollar, euro drop in Armenia
They were joined by the Russian ruble, too...
 State Revenue Committee of Armenia reports about another record
Criminal cases related to import, export, extraction of minerals, provision...
 2023 budget: The bonus fund of Yerevan City Hall to increase to AMD 200 million
The expenditure part is projected at AMD 105 billion. 535.9 million...
 Dollar falls, euro rises in Armenia
And the exchange rate of the Russian ruble decreased...
 First Deputy Mayor: 2022 Budget of Yerevan executed by 100%, expenditure by 90%
The first vice-mayor assured that the execution of the expenditure part of the budget...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos