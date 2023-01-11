Newspaper: Investors fleeing from Armenia, investments into country dropping

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The RA Statistical Committee has publicized the amount of foreign investments made [into Armenia] in January-September of last year.
According to that, total investments [into Armenia] have decreased significantly, from 156 billion 396 million drams implemented in the 9 months of 2021 to 75 billion 533 million drams. In 9 months of the previous year, there are countries that withdrew their direct investments from the country. Capital exported from Armenia to the United Kingdom amounted to 2 billion 405 million drams. For example, China withdrew its capital from Armenia in the amount of 54.1 million drams; instead, Georgia increased the amount of direct investments [into Armenia].
Germany has significantly reduced the direct amount [of investments into Armenia]. If in the 9 months of 2020 they amounted to 43 billion 25 million drams, then in the same period of the previous year direct investments were 6 billion 602 million drams. The Netherlands withdrew its capital in the amount of 20 billion 246 million drams from Armenia in January-September last year. Let us inform that the amount of Russian investments was exported from Armenia. In January-September 2021, the Russian Federation withdrew capital from Armenia in the amount of 7 billion 727 million drams, and in the 9 months of the previous year, it made an investment in the amount of 59 billion 864 million drams.
It should be noted that [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan emphasized on various occasions that positive conditions have been created for investments in our country because the equality of all people before the law has been established in Armenia, and there will soon be a boom in investments [into the country]. As you can see, the opposite is the case; investors are fleeing Armenia.