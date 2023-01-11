Newspaper: Armenia PM is wrong, missing people have not been searched for long time

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during his press conference called yesterday: "Search work is ongoing to find out the location of the persons considered missing as a result of the latest Azerbaijani provocation of September 13, 2022 and the 44-day war of 2020."
On this occasion, Zhoghovurd daily asked for a comment from nonpartisan Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the NA [(National Assembly)] Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs, who regularly raises this issue. Tovmasyan said: "I regret that the prime minister of the country does not possess such important information, or is pretending to deal with every issue.
In fact, the search for about 200 [Armenian] persons considered missing as a result of the 44-day war has been stopped since January 2022. It was terminated by unilateral decision of Azerbaijan. I have discussed this issue many times with my colleagues of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and I have also sent dozens of alerts to various organizations and centers of the world that deal with human rights issues.
There is no positive change so far. It would be good if the country's number one official would verify the relevant information before preparing for the press conference; all this is frivolous."